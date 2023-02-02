Pedestrian, 75, killed in road crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a road crash.

The 75-year-old died in the incident involving a grey Land Rover Discovery on Bothwell Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, at around 8.50am on Wednesday.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the man’s next of kin have been made aware.

Sergeant John Houston said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“No-one else was injured.

“North and southbound carriageways were closed for around four hours to allow crash investigations to be carried out.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash take place, who has not yet spoken to police, to contact us.

“We are also keen to obtain any dashcam from motorists driving on the road around the time of the crash.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried out our investigation into this serious collision.”