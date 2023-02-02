Cyclist killed in Highlands crash named

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cyclist has died following a collision with a car.

The incident took place at Mains of Bunachton, south of Inverness, at around 12.50pm on Monday.

Cyclist Jane Davey, 59, from Inverness-shire, died in hospital on Tuesday following the crash with a Dacia Sandero car.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are with Jane’s family and friends at this difficult time and our inquiries continue into the crash.

“Despite happening in a rural location, we’d ask anyone with relevant dashcam footage, or who saw what happened, to get in contact with officers.”

Those with information should contact 101 and quote incident number 1416 of January 30.