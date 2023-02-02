Man arrested after car and train collide on level crossing near Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested after a train hit a car on a level crossing in the Highlands.

The incident involved the 12.36pm Elgin to Inverness ScotRail service on Tuesday and occurred at the Lower Cullernie level crossing, between Inverness and Nairn, at 1.36pm.

The line was closed for three-and-a-half hours.

No-one was injured, but ScotRail services between Inverness and Aberdeen were subject to delays and alterations.

British Transport Police attended the scene, near Allanfearn to investigate and the force has now confirmed a man was arrested.

A police spokesman said: “A 49-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and has since been charged.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said: “We’re sorry to customers who experienced disruption to their journey as a result of this incident, where thankfully no-one was injured.

“I take this opportunity to remind people to be vigilant, remain alert, and always follow the rules when crossing the tracks.”