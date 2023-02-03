‘Positive’ rise in shopper footfall in January, says trade body

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shopper numbers in Scotland increased in January but they remain below pre-pandemic levels, figures show.

Analysists said all retail destinations “benefited” from the increase, but overall shopper footfall was still 7% down on the numbers recorded before coronavirus.

Scottish footfall increased by 12.2% overall in January, with Edinburgh rising by 24.2% and Glasgow by 16.0%.

The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) said that this is “positive news” for retailers at the start of the year, in comparison to the 2021 figures.

But compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels, the total Scottish footfall decreased by 6.8%, Scottish Shopping centres by 17.5%, footfall in Edinburgh by 2.9% and in Glasgow by 2.4%.

David Lonsdale, SRC director, said: “All retail destinations benefitted from the uplift in foot-traffic, with the year-on-year improvement especially noticeable in shopping centres.

“Shopping centres, often disproportionally geared towards fashion, fared particularly poorly during the pandemic due to public health instructions to shun socialising.

“Despite the improvement, shopper footfall remains 7% down on pre-pandemic levels. While the uptick provides retailers with a fresh flicker of hope that Scots are rediscovering the pleasure of in-person shopping, the continuing cost-of-living squeeze could bear down on discretionary spending in the months ahead.

“After all, shop price inflation remains elevated and household finances are likely to be strained further by energy bills, hikes in council tax, and the freeze in income tax thresholds.

“It’s clear that the recovery in Scottish footfall remains protracted.

“Retailers are playing their part in tempting shoppers back however policy makers should remain open minded about adopting further measures to entice Scots and bring back the footfall and energy to our retail destinations.”