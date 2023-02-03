Covid cases down again in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Covid-19 cases in Scotland have continued to decline, the latest figures suggest.

The Office for National Statistics Covid-19 infection survey shows an estimated 75,900 people in private households in Scotland had the virus in the week to January 24.

That equates to around 1.44% of the population, or one in 70 people.

The latest data from the #COVID19 Infection Survey shows infections continued to decrease across the whole of the UK. ➡️ https://t.co/y04mDDL3p5 pic.twitter.com/SWUCT2mqr6 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 3, 2023

In the previous week, the figure was estimated to be around one in 55 people.

Northern Ireland now has the highest proportion of cases, with one in 65 people estimated to have coronavirus in the week to January 24.

In England, one in 70 people had the virus over the same period, while in Wales the figure was one in 80.