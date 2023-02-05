Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after East Ayrshire attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been left with serious injuries after he was attacked with a weapon in an East Ayrshire village.

The 29-year-old man had left a flat in St Germain Street in Catrine at 7.30pm on Saturday when he was assaulted by another man, who inflicted a number of injuries to his face and body.

Detective Constable Graham Cuthill said the “motive for the attack has yet to be established”.

Appeal for info after a 29-year-old man was attacked and seriously injured on St Germain St, Catrine on Saturday, 4 Feb. Please contact police with any info via 101 quoting ref no 3272/04/02/23 or anon to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.https://t.co/FpPbYFMFMR pic.twitter.com/4anRh8Nxup — East Ayrshire Police (@AyrshireEPolice) February 5, 2023

The victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where doctors have described his condition as stable.

Officers have been making door-to-door inquiries in the area and Mr Cuthill has now urged anyone with information about the attack to contact police on 101.

“From our inquiries, the suspect walked off after the attack towards Wood Street,” he said.

The attacker was described as a heavily-built white man, who had a dark beard.

At the time of the attack, police said, he was wearing a beanie hat and a dark denim jacket.

Mr Cuthill said: “We would ask anyone in the area, especially motorists with dashcam footage, or anyone who has information that may assist officers with their investigations, to contact police via 101.

“Please quote reference number 3272 of Saturday February 4 when calling.”