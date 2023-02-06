Firm to appeal against decision to block national park salmon farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Firm to appeal against decision to block national park salmon farm

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 12:03 am
Conventional salmon farms are in operation throughout Scotland, but the Loch Long project would be the first of its kind (Paul Faith/PA)
Conventional salmon farms are in operation throughout Scotland, but the Loch Long project would be the first of its kind (Paul Faith/PA)

A company behind plans to build a salmon farm in Loch Long has said it is to challenge a national park’s decision to block the build.

Loch Long Salmon wanted to build the farm in the loch at Beinn Reitche near Arrochar, which would have been the first in the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park and the first farm in Scotland to use semi-closed aquaculture technology, but in October was told its proposals were unacceptable.

On Monday, the firm had submitted its appeal to the block, and Stewart Hawthorn, managing director at Long Loch Salmon, said the decision to “prevent this proven, transformative technology being brought to Scotland for the first time was based on fear and a lack of knowledge and understanding”.

From the surface the proposal, which had a total area of around 160 acres, would look like a traditional salmon farm, but under the water the net is surrounded by an impermeable membrane, with water drawn up and circulated from deeper in the loch.

The company said the method removed the threat of sea lice and attacks by seals, which would mean it would never need to use sea lice treatments or switch on acoustic devices that could harm dolphins and other aquatic mammals.

Mr Hawthorn said the national park had “no experience of handling this kind of application” and the board “based their view on a misunderstanding that our plans were the same as existing open net salmon farms”.

“This is fundamentally flawed,” he said.

“Through the appeal process, we are committed to demonstrating that we can bring positive change to Scotland, radically improve the environmental performance of salmon farming and secure jobs in rural areas.”

Loch Long Salmon is a joint venture between Simply Blue Aquaculture, Trimara Services and Golden Acre Foods.

The Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park has been approached for comment.

The national park’s board had rejected the plans because, it said, the farm “would not relate well to the landscape context and setting and would not be sympathetic to local built forms”.

In a six-page response to the company outlining the national park’s refusal, Stuart Mearns, its director of place, added among the reasons for the block was that “the technology proposed has not been trialled in Scotland and there are inherent risks from an escape incident to wild salmon populations which are already fragile”.

Long Loch Salmon said use of the technology in other countries, like Norway and Canada, showed that there had been no escapes as well as having shown they had better environmental performance than conventional farms.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police are at the scene. Image: Stock.
Police investigating death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead
2
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
3
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
4
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; John-Eric Ritchie, director, Ritchies of Aultbea. Aultbea. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
North pudding-maker ‘very proud’ to have met late Queen at Turriff Show
6
Ironworks last gig. Image: Paul Campbell.
End of an era: Much-loved Inverness music venue Ironworks closes down – see photos…
7
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’
8
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: RAYMOND BOYNE
Convicted paedophile offered to perform sex act on shocked Elgin bus passenger
9
‘Rich list’ of top landowners should expose where public cash is going
10
Nicky Walker
Iconic Moray firm Walker’s Shortbread facing myriad challenges in its 125th year

More from Press and Journal

Joe Reade, chairman of Mull and Iona Ferry Committee, and MV Pentalina. Image: Pentland Ferries/ DC Thomson.
Is CalMac about to get a new boat, only two years after campaign group…
Islanders who have been forced to move off the island are being invited to apply for the homes. Image: Stock.
Colonsay to get first affordable homes in more than 20 years
Road closure. Image: Stock.
Three-vehicle crash closed A9 in both directions at Carrbridge
Pianist Amy Laurenson won the prestigious award. Image: Alan Peebles/BBC Radio Scotland.
Shetland pianist named BBC Radio Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year
Inverness' Nathan Shaw applauds fans at full time after the 2-2 draw with Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Nathan Shaw eager to make most of Caley Thistle's unexpected Scottish Cup opportunity
Mitch Megginson puts Cove Rangers in front. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson proves he is the man to deliver the goods once…
Stirling's Liam Carroll and Andy Budde block Grammar's Steven Rutledge. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar almost pull off impressive Scottish Cup comeback against Stirling County
There is little evidence to suggest that throwing back fish that has been caught helps dwindling numbers (Image: SnapTPhotography/Shutterstock)
Martin Jaffa: Anglers wish to make salmon farming a scapegoat
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter remain five points clear at Premier League summit
Graiggoch Rambo set a new world record for a bull when he sold for 180,000gns at the breed's sale last May.
Limousin sales return to Borderway Mart in Carlisle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented