Search launched for girl, 11, missing overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Search launched for girl, 11, missing overnight

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 9:51 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 11:17 am
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland

Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing overnight.

Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

Police said the disappearance is “very out of character” for her.

She is 5ft 2in and slim, with long blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a white jumper, brown trousers and boots.

Police Inspector Robbie Noble said: “This is very out of character for Kaitlyn and we are growing increasingly concerned for her.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to trace her and I am appealing for anyone who has seen Kaitlyn or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.

“We would also appeal to Kaitlyn herself to get in touch to let us know she is safe.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3314 of 5 February 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland
The road around Loch Ness is now so bad it’s being slagged off on…
2
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
3
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland
Three men arrested following death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead
4
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland
Racist jailed for unprovoked assault on vulnerable refugees on Aberdeen street
5
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland
Aberdeen graduate Andrew Innes guilty of murder of mum and toddler
6
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland
Foul-mouthed Aberdeen man faked seizure in front of funeral mourners
7
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland
Ref Watch: Mattie Pollock goal for Aberdeen v Motherwell should have stood, with obvious…
8
8
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland
Putting Pennyghael back on the map with inn and campsite
9
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
10
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland
Tyneside rapist relocated to Aberdeenshire for a year without police knowing

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland
From Aberdeen to New York: Bar staff show off Granite City on Times Square…
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Aberdeen University graduate…
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland
Ross County boss Malky Mackay insists display against Rangers can boost team for steady…
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland
Moray councillor backs bid to save 100-year-old Beech tree in Nairn
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland
Top 10 holiday destination for Aberdonians revealed - is this where you have booked…
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell on her pride at making 100 competitive appearances for…
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland
Maverick minister proves you can live a 'significant' life in the Highlands
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland
Shinty: Urquhart Castle is venue as Sutherland Cup draw opens up path through to…
Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Image: Police Scotland
Loan star Leighton Clarkson can be Aberdeen's game changer in No. 6 role, says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented