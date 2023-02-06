Van driver who died in road crash on A1 named

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who died in a road crash in the Scottish Borders has been named as Colin Elliot.

The 50-year-old died following a crash involving a van and a lorry on the A1 north of Eyemouth, Berwickshire.

The accident happened at about 3.30am on Thursday January 19.

Mr Elliot, from Cumnock, East Ayrshire, was the driver of the van and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Mr Elliot’s family said: “Colin was a much loved husband, father, step-father, son and brother.

“He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him and had the pleasure of being in his company.”

Pc Paul Aitchison, from the Lothian and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Colin’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into the collision is ongoing. I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information, who has not yet spoken to police, to contact us.

“Anyone with information should contact officers through 101, quoting incident number 0282 of 19 January 2023.”