Missing Kaitlyn Easson: Police do not rule out foul play and ask for public help

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 5:51 pm Updated: February 6, 2023, 10:03 pm
Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton speaking to the media outside Galashiels Police Station (Jane Barlow/PA)
Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton speaking to the media outside Galashiels Police Station (Jane Barlow/PA)

Police searching for an 11-year-old girl reported missing from the Borders said they cannot rule out foul play at this point in their investigation.

Kaitlyn Easson was last seen at about 5.45pm on Sunday in Galashiels at the Interchange in the town centre.

Police said there was a possible further sighting of her walking alone in Melrose Road about 10 minutes later, close to the Queen Centre sports facility, heading in the direction of her home.

Police Commander Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton said with Kaitlyn reported missing for more than 24 hours, officers are growing “increasingly concerned” for her welfare.

At a press conference held at Galashiels police station on Monday, Ms Paton said: “As you can imagine, her family are facing the most distressing of times and are longing to know that Kaitlyn has been traced safe and well.

“While I have an extensive number of resources and specialists working tirelessly to trace and find Kaitlyn safely, I am urging and appealing to the public to help us in that regard.”

Asked if police suspect foul play at this point in their investigation, Ms Paton replied: “I have no information at this time to suggest that Kaitlyn has come to any specific harm so we are continuing to keep an open mind, and continuing to do all we can to trace her safe and well.”

Specialist divers were searching for the young girl on Monday, and police said the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Border Search and Rescue Unit, volunteers and specialist teams from Police Scotland, including investigators and air support, are involved in the bid to find Kaitlyn.

Ms Paton said the current search party is “a huge operation”.

Earlier, family friend Nicola Forrest issued a plea on social media calling for people to help search for Kaitlyn.

Ms Forrest said the girl left her friend’s home at 5:30pm on Sunday and that the last confirmed sighting they have of her is on CCTV at the town’s Starbucks coffee shop.

“She hasn’t got on a train, her phone is off, location off on Snapchat, police and family out looking,” she said.

Kaitlyn has been described as being about 4ft 11in tall, slim with long, brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a white jumper, brown trousers and boots.

The public have been asked to contact police with any information or footage that they have which could help with their investigation.

A portal has also been set up to provide any details which could be of help to officers involved in the search.

Police said a significant number of inquiries have been carried out since she was reported missing to police at 8.15pm on Sunday night.

