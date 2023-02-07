Dog walker dies after being hit by car

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died after he and his dog were hit by a car.

The incident happened in Bartiebeith Road in the Queenslie area of Glasgow at around 8.30pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended and the 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog was taken to a vet but its condition is not known.

Police are appealing for information about the collision, which involved a red Nissan Micra car.

Sergeant Adnan Alam, of Glasgow Road Policing, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us.

“I would ask any motorists, particularly with dashcams, who were in and around that area to check the footage as it may have captured images that could assist in our investigation.”

The road was closed for around six hours after the incident for crash scene investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3549 of Monday February 6 2023.