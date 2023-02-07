Two men to appear in court over death of man in Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a man in Peterhead.

Officers found a man’s body outside a property in Ives Road in the Aberdeenshire town on Sunday at around 9pm after police were called following reports a man had died.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 21 and 27, have been charged in connection with the death.

“They are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Wednesday February 8 2023.

“A third man has been released without charge.”

The identity of the dead man is still to be confirmed by police.