Two men to appear in court over death of man in Peterhead

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a man in Peterhead.
Officers found a man’s body outside a property in Ives Road in the Aberdeenshire town on Sunday at around 9pm after police were called following reports a man had died.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 21 and 27, have been charged in connection with the death.
“They are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Wednesday February 8 2023.
“A third man has been released without charge.”
The identity of the dead man is still to be confirmed by police.