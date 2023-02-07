Man arrested over disappearance of 11-year-old girl

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl in the Borders.

Police Scotland said the girl was reported missing from Galashiels on Sunday night, before being found at a property in the town at around 9.30pm the following day.

On Tuesday, the force said a 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl from Galashiels, who was reported missing on Sunday February 5 2023.

“The girl was traced at a property in the Galashiels area around 9.30pm on Monday February 6.

“Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”