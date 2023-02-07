Tips from public ‘vital in helping catch murderers and drug dealers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tips from public ‘vital in helping catch murderers and drug dealers’

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 4:09 pm
The charity has thanked the public (Crimestoppers/PA)
Tip-offs from the Scottish public to Crimestoppers Scotland have helped police make hundreds of arrests last year, including five people who were charged with killing others.

Crimestoppers Scotland said information provided by the public about drug supply, manufacture and dealing continued to rise and when passed on to the police, helped recover drugs with an estimated street value of more than half a million.

The independent charity said it received more than 16,000 anonymous contacts from the Scottish public in the past year.

From the information they passed on, a total 357 people were arrested and charged, including five who were charged with murder or other unlawful killings, according to Crimestoppers Scotland’s annual report.

This was a fall of 35% on the previous year.

Among those arrested were 13 people charged with hate crime, 54 people charged with driving under the influence of drink or drugs and 48 accused of driving while banned and uninsured.

Two people were arrested for firearms offences and three people on the wanted list were charged as a result of the information passed on.

The number of positive outcomes following police action from Crimestoppers reports rose by a fifth compared to the previous year, to 935, and included 163 vulnerable and safeguarding issues.

More than 58,000 people reported crime anonymously to the website for Fearless, the youth programme of Crimestoppers, which is the highest on record.

Of the 16,382 pieces of information passed on to the authorities by Crimestoppers Scotland in the past year, 12,709 of these were deemed “actionable intelligence” by law enforcement.

Angela Parker, national manager for Crimestoppers Scotland, said: “We are continually grateful for people across Scotland who come forward and trust us with their information. From drug dealing to child harm and neglect, we heard from thousands of people concerned about crime in their communities.

“We are so encouraged and grateful to those who contacted our charity – thanks to you, life is better for many and communities across Scotland are safer.”

Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: “The annual report makes it clear that our communities remain confident in using the service provided by Crimestoppers. The information provided anonymously helps Police Scotland’s officers tackle crimes that affect our citizens.

“We also want to acknowledge the support that Fearless provides to our young people, in schools and our communities which undoubtedly helped their resilience during the past few difficult years and understand that we can also play a part in keeping everyone safe.”

Community safety minister Elena Whitham added: “I would like to thank Crimestoppers, Police Scotland and members of the public for their support and efforts.

“The Scottish Government is backing this with £3.4 billion for justice system in the next financial year to fund vital front-line services, provide continued support for victims and witnesses, and to tackle the causes of offending.”

