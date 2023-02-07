Gender pay gap reporting from public bodies sees ‘marginal’ improvement – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gender pay gap reporting from public bodies sees ‘marginal’ improvement – report

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 5:15 pm
Audit Scotland said there have been ‘marginal improvements’ on public bodies in Scotland reporting on gender pay gap information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Audit Scotland said there have been ‘marginal improvements’ on public bodies in Scotland reporting on gender pay gap information (Joe Giddens/PA)

Reporting on gender pay gap data could still be improved from public bodies, Audit Scotland has said, after its latest study showed only “marginal” improvements.

Since 2013, listed public bodies north of the border have been subject to a duty to publish gender pay gap information under the Equality Act 2010 (Specific Duties) (Scotland) Regulations 2012.

This means they must publish information every two years on the percentage difference, among all their employees, between men and women’s average hourly pay (excluding overtime in both cases).

Audit Scotland’s latest gender gap report, published on Tuesday, looked at a sample of 20 randomly picked public bodies.

Auditors wanted to check whether they published the overall mean and median pay gap figure, and whether they broke down the pay gap data at different levels – for example, by grade and job type.

They also wanted to see if any intersectional data was provided (combining gender data with data for one or more of the other protected characteristics such as religion and race), if public bodies were able to identify why there were pay gaps and any action to address the gender pay gap.

Out of the 20 reviewed for the report, Audit Scotland said 14 showed “a marginal improvement” in publishing the gender pay gap information requested, compared with previous years.

Key findings showed 85% of those sampled published their overall mean gender pay gap figure for all staff, with 13 of the 20 providing both a mean and median figure in their latest report.

Half of those reviewed provided some accompanying narrative or analysis of the gender pay gap figure.

A total of 45% gave information on job types and grading (sometimes known as occupational segregation), with the same amount also showing action to address the gender pay gap.

And 15% provided some additional data on gender and age, and gender and disability, which helps to identify if there are issues within specific sub-groups (intersectional data).

NHS Education Scotland (NES) was mentioned in the report as being a good example of how public bodies have improved as it reduced its mean gender pay gap from 13% in 2019 to 7.28% in March 2020.

Since 2017, NES has also taken steps to reduce the gap by introducing measures including improved flexible working options, providing support for carers, and regularly reviewing workforce data, the report said.

But Audit Scotland said the public bodies reviewed also continued to show “inconsistencies” in reporting gender pay gap data, with some failing to provide enough detail required.

“Our analysis suggests that not all public bodies are clear about how they should calculate and present gender pay gap data,” the report said.

“We found inconsistencies in the gender pay gap information provided.

“Legislation states that information should be published in a way that is accessible to the public, but we found that it was sometimes difficult to locate.

“There was often a lack of detailed analysis or sufficient breakdown of data, making effective action planning to reduce the gender pay gap more difficult.”

The report went on to explain common pitfalls in gender pay gap reporting.

These included failing to mention payment details of staff in the most senior grades or staff on fixed-term contracts when calculating the gender pay gap figure, publishing a full-time pay gap figure only, and errors in calculations.

Some public bodies also published separate figures for different staff groups rather than one overall figure, and few set out targets to address the gender pay gap.

The sample for the report included a wide range of size and type of organisations across local government, central government, further education and the NHS.

