Fresh appeal to find pensioner last seen a week ago

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have launched a second appeal to help trace a 70-year-old man last seen at a pub about a week ago.

Patrick Clark, from Gourock, Inverclyde, was last seen at the town’s Lyle’s pub on Shore Street at about 12.10am on January 31.

Officers said Mr Clark’s family said his disappearance is “completely out of character” and they are “extremely concerned for his safety and wellbeing”.

Mr Clark’s family said they are extremely concerned for his safety (Police Scotland handout/PA)

Extensive searches involving a police helicopter have been carried out, but no-one has been able to trace him.

Sergeant Paul MacPherson said: “Since Patrick was reported missing we have been carrying out extensive searches and inquiries in the local area.

“Local officers, led by specialist search advisers, have been assisted by resources including the air support unit.

“Despite these efforts and previous appeals, we have yet to trace him.

“We are continuing to speak to people who know him and who live locally who may remember seeing him.”

He said officers have been liaising with public transport companies and reviewing CCTV from in and around the local area to gather any further information on where he went after the pub.

Sgt MacPherson added: “This is a very upsetting time for his family as it is completely out of character for him to go missing and not keep in contact with them.

“Patrick is in poor health and we are all extremely concerned for his safety and wellbeing.

“Patrick usually stays local to the Gourock area, however he has recently visited West Kilbride, and we are liaising with police colleagues in Ayrshire in case he may have travelled further afield.

“As our inquiries continue, I would again urge anyone who has seen Patrick since last Tuesday or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.

“Please contact 101 with reference number 3371 of 31 January.”