Firefighters tackle recycling centre blaze

Around 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a recycling centre.

Six fire engines, an aerial appliance and specialist resources went to the scene in Nuneaton Street, Glasgow, when the alarm was raised at 2.35am on Wednesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews are dealing with a large fire.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Glasgow City Council said Nuneaton Street is closed to traffic due to the blaze at the NWH Waste Collection/Recycling Site, with reports of heavy smoke in the area.

Part of the Clyde Gateway and London Road are also shut.