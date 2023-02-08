Pedestrian killed in city centre crash named by police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a woman killed in a crash involving two cars in Glasgow have said their lives “will never be the same without her”.

Chinenye Vera Okonkwo, 33, from Nigeria, was on foot at the time of the crash in St Vincent Street at around 7.40pm last Thursday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, her family said: “Chinenye was a wonderful, kind, intelligent young woman with a strong faith in God. She had a passion to succeed and whatever obstacles she faced were overcome.

“She was very family-orientated and always had time for everyone. Our lives will never be the same without her.”

Police said a 28-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles was arrested and released pending further inquiries.