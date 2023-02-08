Thousands of pounds worth of cash and jewellery stolen from house

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Money and jewellery worth at least £11,000 have been stolen in what police believe was a targeted raid.

The break-in took place at a house in Greenpark, Liberton, Edinburgh, between 5pm and 5.30pm last Thursday.

Police Scotland said a five-figure sum of cash and jewellery worth four figures were stolen.

The house was empty at the time and police are trying to trace two men seen in the area. They left on foot in the direction of Burdiehouse Burn.

The first suspect is white, aged in his 40s, with grey hair. He was wearing glasses, a dark jacket, blue jeans and dark trainers.

The second is white and in his 20s. He was wearing a baseball cap, black puffa-style jacket, black jeans, black trainers and he was carrying a dark rucksack.

Detective Constable Scott Lynas said: “Officers have been carrying out extensive inquiries, including checking CCTV.

“We believe the property was targeted and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen these men, or anyone else acting suspiciously, before and after the break-in. It is near an area popular with dog walkers so anyone with information is asked to get in touch.

“In addition, if you have private CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation then please also contact us.”