Firefighters tackle blaze on Royal Mile

A fire has broken out in a building in Edinburgh city centre, prompting a huge emergency response.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was alerted just before 12.50pm on Thursday to reports of a burning smell and smoke coming from a commercial property on the Royal Mile.
Firefighters and nine fire engines were sent to the scene to tackle the blaze.
No injuries have been reported so far.
An SFRS spokesman said: “We were alerted at 12.48pm on Thursday to reports of a smell of burning and smoke coming from a commercial building at High Street, Edinburgh.
“Operations control have mobilised nine appliances to the scene and crews remain in attendance working to extinguish the fire.”