Dazzling artworks light up historic gardens

A dazzling light festival has returned to historic city centre gardens following regeneration work.

Spectra, Scotland’s festival of light, will make Aberdeen sparkle each evening until Sunday, with projections, interactive sculptures, and magical installations.

The festival has made its return to Union Terrace Gardens, becoming the first event to take place in the historic public space since its three-year, multimillion-pound regeneration.

The festival features artwork using light and sound (Ian Georgeson/PA)

The gardens and city centre have been transformed with light, sound, and visual art, which were inspired by this year’s theme of “Home”.

It features work from some of the world’s leading visual artists and studios.

Visitors can enjoy world premieres of newly-commissioned work that draws inspiration from the city in different ways, including two multi-faceted projections by Illuminos.

On the His Majesty’s Theatre building, visitors can watch The Waxing Wanes, a fusion of light and music developed in response to a new composition by musician Ailie Robertson.

The facade at Marischal College plays host to Nokken, which shows a shape-shifting monster in a musical projection.

A live performance by Fusion Youth Dance Company and storyteller Pauline Cordiner, alongside Lindsey Gibb, is also part of the festival.

The festival runs until Sunday (Ian Georgeson/PA)

Martin Greig, culture spokesman at Aberdeen City Council, said: “It’s wonderful to see this year’s Spectra festival begin with audiences of all ages arriving to enjoy the beautiful, illuminating programme of artworks and events over the coming days.

“Spectra has grown to become a world-class event that helps to showcase the very best of Aberdeen, from heritage to hospitality, for thousands of residents and visitors alike, and we’re grateful to the many artists, support staff, and volunteers whose hard work helps to make the festival possible.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing people come together into the city centre to take joy in this spectacular programme over the coming days.”

Aberdeen City Council committed £250,000 towards delivery of Spectra as part of its revenue budget for 22/23 and was additionally awarded £65,000 from the UK Government levelling up fund.