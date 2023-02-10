Scots donate £3.2m in first 24 hours of earthquake appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Scots donate £3.2m in first 24 hours of earthquake appeal

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 4:04 pm
Scots have already donated more than £3 million to help earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria (Mehmet Yetim/PA)
Scots have already donated more than £3 million to help earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria (Mehmet Yetim/PA)

Scots have donated more than £3 million to help earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria within just 24 hours.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has launched a major appeal to help those who lost their homes and loved ones in Monday’s quake, and almost £33 million was raised in one day alone.

That included £3.2 million from Scots – with the Scottish Government having contributed £500,000 to the relief effort.

The DEC, which includes 14 aid charities working in Turkey and Syria, took action as the death toll rose above 20,000, with more than 70,000 injured.

Sally Foster Fulton, from Christian Aid Scotland who is leading the appeal in Scotland, said the charities are “so grateful” to everyone who has already donated.

She said: “The stories we’re hearing from the survivors who have managed to escape the ruins of flattened and crumpled buildings without shoes and coats in the depths of winter are desperately sad.

“It is hard to grasp what they and their families are going through.

“But what we do know is that thanks to hugely generous support so far, help is already being delivered by 14 of our member charities in the region.

They are providing hot meals, blankets, and medical aid.

“One of the DEC’s members, Tearfund, and their partner in Aleppo, Syria, has opened three shelters for people who have lost their homes, providing warmth, shelter, hot meals, water and other essential items such as soap and toothpaste, blankets and warm clothing.

“So far, they are supporting around 1,000 people.

“But we can do more with further donations. If you are able – please help.”

Four days after the first earthquake – which struck while many people were sleeping and was followed by several aftershocks – aid agencies are working to help the 17 million people living in the affected parts of Turkey and Syria, many of whom have been left without shelter in freezing conditions, with food and clean water desperately needed.

The immediate priorities for the aid agencies in the area are the search and rescue effort, providing medical treatment for those who have been injured, and safe places to stay for those who have lost their homes, along with blankets, warm clothing and heaters.

Former James Bond star Daniel Craig, who voiced an appeal for the DEC, said: “The pictures and stories coming out of Turkey and Syria are horrifying.

“Thousands have died or been trapped in rubble, with many suffering life-changing injuries and countless more losing loved ones.

“People’s homes and belongings have been destroyed, leaving them without shelter in freezing winter conditions, and those buildings still standing are at risk of collapse.

“Access to clean water is difficult, bringing the risk of cholera and other diseases.

“Emergency responders and aid workers desperately need your donations to help with the rescue efforts and to ease some of this suffering.

“Even a small amount will make a huge difference – providing a warm blanket or a hot meal. Please give whatever you can.”

