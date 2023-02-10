Man arrested in connection with East Kilbride death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested in connection with a death in East Kilbride.

Alexander Allan, 43, was found seriously injured at a property in the town’s Ivanhoe area at about 7pm on Tuesday.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics, but died a short time later.

Police Scotland said a murder investigation had been launched and inquiries are ongoing.

Officers confirmed on Friday that a 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Mr Allan’s death.

Earlier, Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and remain at an early stage.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV from the area which may assist.

“I would urge anyone with information which may assist our investigation to call police on 101, quoting reference 0460 of February 7.”