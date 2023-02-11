Man arrested after pedestrian’s crash death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian died following a crash involving a car.

The collision happened at around 1.30pm on Friday on Broad Street in Cowdenbeath, Fife, police said.

The pedestrian, a 38-year-old woman, was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where she died a short time later.

Police said a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1638 of Friday February 10, 2023.