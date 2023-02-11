Man charged in relation to East Kilbride death

A man has been charged in connection with a death in East Kilbride.
Alexander Allan 43, was found seriously injured at a property in the town’s Ivanhoe area at about 7pm on Tuesday.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics, but died a short time later.
Police Scotland said a murder investigation had been launched in the aftermath of Mr Allan’s death.
On Saturday, officers said a 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.
They said he is due to appear before Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.