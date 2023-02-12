Teenager dies in hospital after being found injured in Edinburgh street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 18-year-old man has died in hospital after being found injured in a street near Edinburgh’s city centre.

Police were called to Viewcraig Street, in the Dumbiedykes area of the city, at about 3.45am on Sunday after the teenager was found hurt.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The 18-year-old was found injured in Viewcraig Street, not far from the centre of Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Officers confirmed he died a short time later and his next of kin have been made aware.

A police spokesperson said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.”