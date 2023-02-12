19-year-old arrested following teenager’s death in Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a teenager in Edinburgh.

Police were called to Viewcraig Street, in the Dumbiedykes area of the city, at about 3.45am on Sunday after an 18-year-old man was found hurt.

Emergency services attended and the injured teenager was taken by ambulance to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died a short time later.

The 18-year-old was found injured in Viewcraig Street, not far from the centre of Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Officers said his next of kin have been made aware.

Police confirmed on Sunday evening that a 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death and the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector George Calder, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts and are very much with the young man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and extensive inquiries are ongoing at this time.

“I would ask anyone who was in Viewcraig Street and the surrounding area, in the early hours of Sunday morning, and who may have seen or heard a disturbance, or witnessed anything suspicious, to please get in touch with us.

“I am also keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry. We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”