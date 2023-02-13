Animal welfare charity sees ‘heart-breaking’ impact of cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Animal welfare charity sees ‘heart-breaking’ impact of cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
February 13, 2023, 12:04 am
The Scottish SPCA has cared for puppies (Scottish SPCA/PA)
The Scottish SPCA has cared for puppies (Scottish SPCA/PA)

An animal welfare charity saw calls from people facing the “heart-breaking” decision to give up their pet soar last year amid the cost-of-living crisis, latest figures show.

The Scottish SPCA said more than 4,000 calls to its helpline last year were from people inquiring about giving up their pet, more than three times as many as in 2021.

It said the majority of callers cited financial issues including vet bills as their main issue.

The charity said some people were having to choose between feeding themselves or their animal, or were considering giving their pet up as the cost-of-living crisis took its toll.

Tawny owls
Tawny owls are among the creatures the SSPCA National Wildlife Rescue Centre has previously helped (Colin Sneddon/PA)

In response to the difficulties people are facing the Scottish SPCA last August pioneered Pet Aid, which provides vital pet supplies to people when they need them most.

The service, which works with local food banks and community projects across Scotland, is now available in 35 places around the country.

Scottish SPCA chief executive Kirsteen Campbell said: “Through our animal helpline and inspectors, the Scottish SPCA has a unique insight into the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on people and their pets.

“Last year we saw first-hand how people were having to choose between feeding themselves or their animal, or making the heart-breaking decision to give their pet up.”

She added: “The best thing for animal welfare is to keep a human and a pet together, and that’s what our overriding ambition is through this crisis.”

The Scottish SPCA said 2022 was “one of the most challenging’ in its 183-year history”.

It said it has been stretched to its limit as the cost-of-living crisis, ability to pay vet bills and the low-welfare pet trade drove animal welfare issues in Scotland last year.

Animal rescue officers and inspectors responded to 86,078 reports of animals in need in 2022, more than 235 per day.

This included helping more than 13,000 dogs, almost 8,000 cats and more than 3,000 hedgehogs.

The charity’s animal rescue and rehoming centres rehomed 3,434 animals.

It also plans to expand its fostering service this year to rehome more pets.

Ms Campbell said: “One of the cruellest aspect of the cost-of-living crisis has been that we’ve had to take more animals in, whilst finding it harder to rehome them due to people’s weariness to take on an animal during such an uncertain time.

“We piloted a fostering service in summer 2022, and we will be expanding this throughout 2023 to get animals in to the right environment quickly, and maximise use of the free space we have to get animals who really need help into our care.

“This service is in the spirit of doing the best we possibly can for animals as we navigate the current economic and societal challenges.”

Red squirrel
Red squirrels are among the animals the charity has helped (Liam McBurney/PA)

The National Wildlife Rescue Centre treated 4,908 wild animals, 74% of which were successfully released back to the wild, including creatures such as hedgehogs and red squirrels.

The Scottish SPCA also spearheads efforts to tackle organised crime in animal welfare in Scotland.

During 2022, the charity launched 124 investigations into the puppy trade, 52 investigations into the illegal ear cropping of dogs and 72 probes into animal fighting and badger baiting.

The charity urged anyone struggling to care for an animal to call the Scottish SPCA’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999 for advice and support.

