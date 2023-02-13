Man arrested after elderly pedestrian killed in motorbike collision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after an elderly man died following a collision with a motorbike.

The incident, which took place on Sunday February 12 at around 5.15pm, happened on Balmore Road, Glasgow, and involved an off-road motorcycle.

The 79-year-old pedestrian, who has now been named by police as David Gow, died at the scene.

Sergeant Roy McCarney said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and I would urge anyone who may have information to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area around the time of the collision.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2843 of February 12.”