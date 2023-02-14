Batgirl star says news of film’s scrapping was like ‘deflating a balloon’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Batgirl star says news of film’s scrapping was like ‘deflating a balloon’

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 3:23 am
The star of DC film Batgirl says hearing the news that Warner Bros had decided to scrap the film was like “deflating a balloon”.

US actress Leslie Grace admitted there were “obstacles” that affected the shooting process in Scotland, but said she was still grateful for the experience.

The decision that the film would be axed was made suddenly in August last year just months before it was due to be released.

Filming in Glasgow
Actors Leslie Grace and Ethan Kai on set during filming in Glasgow for Batgirl (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Filmed entirely in Scotland, it also starred Oscar-nominated actor Brendan Fraser, as well as Michael Keaton and JK Simmons.

Speaking to US trade publication Variety, Grace said she had found out the news “like the rest of you” – after reading reports in the media.

Asked if there were signs that the production was “not going to work”, she said: “I’m not going to lie to you. In every film, there are obstacles, and our film was nothing short of that.

“Half of the shoot was night shoots in Scotland, where it never stops raining.

“So there were obstacles, but at the end of the day, because of the incredible crew, nothing that ever got in the way of us delivering what we knew we wanted to deliver for this film.”

She added: “Even though I would’ve loved to share that with the rest of the world, nothing can take that experience away from us.”

Batgirl reportedly cost an estimated 70 million dollars (£57.6 million) and the film was scheduled for release in late 2022 – though the decision to cancel its release was reportedly due to poor screen tests.

In January last year, the Trongate area of Glasgow was transformed by set builders into Gotham City for the production, with alterations made to shop fronts and police cars.

95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon – Arrivals
Brendan Fraser, who was also due to star in Batgirl, said news of the film’s cancellation had been a ‘gut punch’ (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The film was was due to focus on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon.

In an online statement following the announcement, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said they were “saddened and shocked” by the news they wished fans could have the “opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves”.

Fraser, who has picked up a best actor nomination at this year’s Oscars for his performance in The Whale, told Variety that the news about Batgirl had been a “gut punch”.

The actor said the most “lamentable” part of the decision by Warner Bros had been that “a whole generation of little girls are going to have to wait longer to see a Batgirl and say, ‘Hey, she looks like me’.”

