Judging panel for Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award announced

The Glasgow International Comedy Festival has announced the judging panel for the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award.

The award, which is given by the festival, aims to celebrate the city of Glasgow and its humour, with the winner being announced at the Festival’s closing gala event at the King’s Theatre on Sunday April 2.

The festival takes place from March 15 till April 2 and will feature comedy stars from around the UK.

The 11 judges which have been announced will shortlist nominations and make recommendations to Sir Billy Connolly, who will then have the final say on the first winner of the award.

Judges include Glasgow’s Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren, The Herald & Times editor-in-chief Catherine Salmond and Elaine C Smith, actor and comedian.

The comedian will choose the winner (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Billy said: “Glasgow defies description.

“Many great men and women have tried to describe its spirit and failed miserably.

“What do you say about a town that dances, sings, plays and jokes differently from everybody else?

“The winner of this award will have to be a nutter like me…”

Nominations for the award are now open and can be made by registered participants of the 2023 festival and close on Wednesday March 22.

Festival director Krista MacDonald said: “We are proud to have brought together a panel that represents the real diversity of the people of Glasgow, and who will be tasked with shortlisting and making the final recommendations to Sir Billy, who will make the final decision.

“There is no one that personifies Glasgow more than Sir Billy Connolly, and we hope that this award allows us the opportunity to showcase the very best of the people that help make Glasgow the funniest city in the world.”