Black Watch veteran honoured for service 70 years after Korean War

A Black Watch veteran who fought in one of the Korean War’s pivotal battles has received an Ambassador for Peace medal in honour of his service 70 years on.

In 1953, Andrew Glassford, of Glasgow, fought in the Third Battle of the Hook between British and other UN troops against the predominantly Chinese attacking forces as the war neared an end.

Seven decades on, the 92-year-old was surprised by his son, Paul, and grandchildren, with the honour.

The pensioner said it was a “very special occasion to be surprised with the award by my close family and a brilliant start to 2023”.

Andrew Glassford during his time in national service (Holyrood PR/PA)

“To be part of the Black Watch regiment, and play a role in the Korean War, is something that still makes me very proud so, when I found out I was honoured with the Ambassador for Peace award, it was a very special moment,” he said.

“Over my two years in the national service across Korea and Kenya, there were highs and lows but I wouldn’t change any of it, it was a meaningful experience and one I will always be incredibly proud of.

“To now have a medal to remind me of my time there, and to thank me for my service to South Korea, is a huge honour.”

Mr Glassford travelled by boat for seven weeks to Korea after completing his national service training at Fort George in the Highlands.

Andrew Glassford with his Ambassador for Peace award (Holyrood PR/PA)

While there, he was struck by bomb shrapnel which damaged a large part of his shoulder.

He was airlifted to Japan for treatment, but returned to Korea to continue the fight.

After his national service, Mr Glassford returned to the UK and worked in carpet weaving and later in the building trade as a joiner.

Since his retirement, Mr Glassford said he enjoyed spending time with his son, Paul; daughter-in-law Helen; and grandsons David and Matthew, with whom he reflects on memories of his life and his late wife Margaret – whom he was married to for 60 years.

The Koran War was fought between Communist North Korea and United Nations-backed South Korea between 1950 and 1953.

The Ambassador for Peace medal has been awarded by the South Korean government to veterans for their service in the war.

Mr Glassford had already been awarded an Africa General Service Medal, Korean Medal and United Nations Medal.