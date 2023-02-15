January sales boost shopping sector’s ‘fragile recovery’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
January sales boost shopping sector’s ‘fragile recovery’

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 12:04 am
More people are shopping as numbers have increased (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More people are shopping as numbers have increased (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The January sales helped sustain the “fragile recovery” of Scotland’s shops, new research indicates.

The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) said warm clothing was among the top sellers but warned consumer spending continues to be cautious.

The SRC’s latest retail sales monitor, produced with KPMG, found total retail sales last month increased by 8.9% compared with January 2022.

Food sales rose by 11.3% in the same period and non-food sales by 6.9%.

Overall once inflation is accounted for Scotland recorded a 1% growth compared to January 2022.

SRC deputy head Ewan MacDonald Russell said: “Scottish retail sales stayed positive as the fragile recovery continued; with a real-terms increase of 1% in January.

“Grocers saw sales boosted by Hogmanay and Burns Night celebrations, as customers took advantage of the first real opportunity after the pandemic to enjoy these events more normally.

“On the High Street the January sales attracted customers back into shops to take advantage of some heavily discounted products.”

He added: “Warm clothing products did well, but there was also evidence consumers took advantage of the sales to pick up non-seasonal items, possibly coinciding with shoppers planning for summer holidays.

“Nonetheless, there is a clear sense any retail recovery is deeply fragile. Consumers continue to be cautious with their spending, and any increase in their costs is likely to be felt in reduced shop takings.”

Mr MacDonald Russell said both national and local government need to keep consumer incomes “at the heart of their plans in the coming weeks”.

He added: “It should be obvious that any plans which increase the cost of living for the near future need ditched if they don’t want to quell any economic recovery before it comes entrenched.”

