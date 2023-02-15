Four teenagers hurt after car leaves road in Highlands crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A serious road crash near Loch Ness in the Highlands has left four teenagers injured.

Police are appealing for information over the crash which took place on the B862, near Dores, south of Inverness, at about 10.55pm on Tuesday February 14.

The crash involved a black Ford Fiesta which left the road.

Four people, three 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl, were taken to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, for treatment.

Two other 15-year-old girls were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The road was closed for about two hours and inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Sergeant Douglas Scott, from the Dingwall Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone with information on this incident, or who believes they may have seen the Ford Fiesta beforehand, to please come forward.

“We would also ask any motorists who were in the Dores area on the night of Tuesday 14 February, and may have dashcam footage, to contact police.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 3886 of 14 February 2023.”