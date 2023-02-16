Covid-related deaths increase to 35 in latest weekly figures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thirty-five Covid-related deaths were recorded in Scotland in the last week, an increase of five from the previous seven days.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) data also shows that 16,780 deaths have now been registered where Covid is mentioned on the death certificate.

Of the deaths involving Covid in the latest week – the seven days to February 12 – 17 were female and 18 were male, 25 were aged 75 or older, five were aged 65-74 and five were under 65.

Meanwhile, the number of flu-related deaths has fallen for the last four weeks consecutively, with 15 deaths recorded in the last week.

The standardised death rate for deaths involving Covid-19 in January was 59 per 100,000, which is a slight change from 60 per 100,000 in December.

NRS statistician Julie Ramsay said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 35 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is five more than in the previous week.

“After a sharp rise in week two of 2023, deaths involving influenza have fallen for four consecutive weeks.

“There were 15 deaths where flu was mentioned in week six, which is five fewer than in the previous week.”