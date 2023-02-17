Woman killed in Highlands road crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has died in a crash involving a car and a lorry in the Highlands.

The crash took place at around 8.20pm on Thursday on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch roundabout, and involved a silver Vauxhall Astra and a blue Volvo HGV.

Emergency services attended and the 77-year-old woman who was driving the Astra was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the HGV was not injured.

The road was closed for around nine hours while an investigation was carried out.

Road policing Sergeant Neil Macdonald said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those involved in this incident.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish what happened and we are appealing for anyone who was on the A9 around this time and who witnessed the crash or either vehicle on the road beforehand to contact us.

“I would also ask drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area to contact us if they believe they can assist.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3312 of February 16.