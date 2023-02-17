Covid-19 infection levels rise in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The proportion of people in Scotland testing positive for Covid-19 rose last week, according to the latest figures.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows an estimated 96,500 people in private households had the virus in the week ending February 7.

This equates to 1.83% of the population, or around one in 55 people, and was up from about one in 65 the previous week.

The latest data from our #COVID19 Infection Survey show infections: ▪️ continued to increase in England▪️ increased in Wales and Scotland▪️ continued to decrease in Northern Ireland ➡️ https://t.co/sW9w37hJlP pic.twitter.com/iN9RNFB7EZ — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 17, 2023

Kara Steel, ONS senior statistician, said: “This week’s data show infections have increased in all UK countries, except Northern Ireland where they have continued to decrease.

“Positivity increased across most age groups in England and in all English regions except the North East and the South West, where the trend was uncertain.”

In England, an estimated around one in 55 people had Covid-19 in the week ending February 7, while in Wales it was one in 65.

Levels were lowest in Northern Ireland, where an estimated one in 80 people had the virus.