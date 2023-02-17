Castle to reopen after conservation work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A castle with links to Mary, Queen of Scots is set to reopen its doors after being closed for a year.

Dumbarton Castle will welcome visitors once again from Saturday after essential conservation work.

The castle is well known as it sheltered Mary, Queen of Scots in 1548 for safety before she fled to France.

Access to the castle was restricted at the start of last year as a safety precaution while Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which manages the site, dealt with potentially unstable high-level masonry.

Mary, Queen of Scots was in the castle in 1548 (Picture Sheffield/PA)

One minor access restriction will remain in place at the Spur Battery, which will exclude access to the Spanish and Bower Batteries.

However visitors will have the chance to climb the White Tower Crag with views over the Firth of Clyde, explore the artillery fortifications, enter the guardhouse and explore the magazine.

The castle has a diverse history. It was an important royal castle in the Middle Ages, it was also a garrison fortress with guns, and it saw military action during the Second World War.

Craig Mearns, director of operations at HES, said: “I am very pleased to announce that Dumbarton Castle is reopening this weekend, ahead of schedule. Our staff have been working very hard to get the castle ready for reopening and we very much look forward to once again welcoming visitors through the gates of this iconic fortress.”

The castle is the latest site to reopen following the completion of its masonry inspection.

Since the inspections began in May last year, HES has been able to increase access at more than 30 sites including Doune Castle, Burleigh Castle, Dundonald Castle and St Andrews Castle, which reopened after their surveys were carried out.

Tickets for Dumbarton Castle can be booked on the HES website.