Police name man who died after incident at property in Scottish Borders

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who died after an incident at a property in Galashiels has been named.

Police said the man was Brian Kowbel, 40, from the local area.

Officers were made aware that Mr Kowbel had been injured in Chris Paterson Place at around 6pm on Friday.

He was taken to Borders General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with his death.

She is expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Campbell said: “This incident occurred within the property and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with our inquiries.

“There was no risk to the wider community and local people may continue to see a police presence in the area in the coming days as part of our investigation.”