Adventurer who rowed to Antarctica said it was ‘best experience of his life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Adventurer who rowed to Antarctica said it was ‘best experience of his life’

By Press Association
February 20, 2023, 12:03 am
Jamie Douglas-Hamilton and his team (Ewan Harvey/PA)
Jamie Douglas-Hamilton and his team (Ewan Harvey/PA)

An adventurer who rowed to Antarctica has said it was “the best experience of his life”.

On January 11, Jamie Douglas-Hamilton and an international crew of six embarked on a row in honour of Harry McNish, the Scottish carpenter of Shackleton’s ill-fated Endurance voyage.

Mr Douglas-Hamilton, who founded ACTIPH Water in 2017, is no stranger to adventure and has broken seven Guinness World records.

In 2014, he was part of a team which rowed 5,000 miles across the Indian Ocean, all the way from Australia to Africa.

And in their last expedition in 2019, he and his team rowed 750 miles from Cape Horn in South America to mainland Antarctica across Drake Passage.

Jamie Douglas-Hamilton and Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Vincenzo Giordano following heart surgery
Jamie Douglas-Hamilton and following heart surgery (Handout/PA)

The third row had originally been planned for December of 2021, but was postponed due to the Covid pandemic, during which time Mr Douglas-Hamilton discovered he had a heart condition.

He told the PA news agency: “I was due to do this row last year, and luckily because of Covid it got put back. If I had done this last year, before I even knew I had a condition I would 100% died and that’s the really scary thing with people who have bicuspid aortic valve.

“They have no idea and even when the leaking is going on, you have no idea until it’s so severe, by the time you feel symptoms you have a maximum of two years left, if the symptoms are more severe then it can be much less.

“It took me a few days (after the diagnosis) to get my head around it and understand what they said, I didn’t believe it at first.

“From the moment I woke up the surgery, I used (the row) as a focus. It’s what I thought about every single day to be able to do this and I hope in some ways that this row can inspire others that they can recover from big operations and be more active than before.”

Jamie Douglas-Hamilton
Jamie completed his third row after his health scare (Ewan Harvey/PA)

Mr Douglas-Hamilton has so far raised £10,000 for the British Heart Foundation, and hopes to raise £100,000 and raise more awareness of the condition.

He described the experience as “tough” due the temperature and winds, with one member of the team having to be evacuated due to sea sickness, but still says the experience was “magical”.

He added: “It was in some ways the best experience of my life because it was so different. Penguins would follow our boats, which was magical and orcas would follow us and there was one bit towards the end where whales would be coming around our boat so close they must have know that we were there, because they were within metres.

“Those are moments that I will treasure forever.

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to row as far to reach South Georgia as we had initially planned but we are delighted to have reached the South Orkney Islands achieving eight world records and have so much new respect for Harry McNish who made a small wooden lifeboat seaworthy in the world’s stormiest seas with the most limited of tools, nails and wood.

“He was the true hero of the Shackleton expedition who was the reason they all survived.

“This will be the last rowing event. I’ve done three now, but the big thing now is to try and raise as much coverage as possible and try and get more money for the British Heart Foundation and more awareness.”

The explorer gave his my Mrs Chippy expedition badge to Harry McNish’s nephew as part of his campaign for Harry McNish to be awarded the polar medal posthumously.

Jamie Douglas-Hamilton
Jamie handing over his Mrs Chippy expedition badge to Harry’s great nephew (Handout/PA)

John McNish, Harry McNish’s great nephew said, “The McNish family will be forever grateful to the crew of Mrs Chippy for risking life and limb to raise awareness of our great uncle ‘Harry McNish’.

“They have done more with this expedition and the PR telling the real story than 60 years of letter writing to have Harry awarded the polar medal. Thank you Jamie and crew.”

A documentary of the expedition is currently being produced and donation’s to Jamie’s British Heart Foundation can be made here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jamie-row-challenge

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Nicola Bulley went missing while on a dog walk on January 27. Image: Family handout/PA Wire
Body found in the River Wyre near to where Nicola Bulley went missing
2
Police Scotland have cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
3
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
4
A motorcycle and car were involved in the crash. Image: Jasperimage.
Woman taken to hospital after crash on A96 at Keith
5
Barratt Berryden incident
Woman taken to hospital after Berryden Road incident in Aberdeen
6
The Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) as it crosses the River Dee. The road has been open for four years today, but do you think it's been a worthwhile development for the region? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson, February 2023.
POLL: Four years on from full AWPR opening, was it worth it?
6
7
Ron Constable is stirring up success with his retro coffee pod. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Retro coffee pod Café Sal is causing a stir in Bridge of Don in…
8
Inverness Justice Centre.
Ellon man appears in court accused of four rape charges
9
Coastguard teams have blocked off part of the beach. Image: Shutterstock.
Isle of Lewis beach cordoned after ‘possible ordnance’ discovered by walker
10
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. JP's Kitchen in Inverurie: Our thoughts on the new food tuck's Scottish home-cooked classics Picture shows; Drive-Thru Diners: JP's Kitchen. Inverurie. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie: Our thoughts on the new food truck’s Scottish home-cooked classics

More from Press and Journal

Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack to undergo major heart surgery
The Darnford and Rednock herds ruled supreme in the Salers championship at Stirling. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stirling Bull Sales: Aberdeenshire herd rules supreme in Salers
Fergus Ewing. Image: Supplied.
'Utterly, utterly unacceptable and unthinkable': Ewing calls for inquiry as A9 'delayed to 2050'
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Mark Edwards
Man who emailed Douglas Ross MP urging him to 'end his petty existence' apologises…
East End's Scott Kerr and Dyce's Darren Reid compete for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Junior football: Spoils shared between Bridge of Don Thistle and Hermes
14 January 2023. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County FC and Buckie Thistle FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Manager and No 7 for Nairn, Steven Mackay
Manager Steven Mackay is Nairn's match-winner against Wick; Clach beat Deveronvale
Formartine United striker Paul Campbell. Image: Ian Rennie/Formartine United
Formartine United storm back to defeat Banks o' Dee at Spain Park
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Logan Ross. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Max Ewan at the double for Brora against Lossie; Buckie Thistle edge Turriff United
Inverness Athletic slipped to a 2-0 North Caledonian League loss at Halkirk United. Image: Courtesy of Inverness Athletic FC
Invergordon keep slim title chase alive thanks to nine-goal victory against Bonar Bridge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented