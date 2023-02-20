Giant city name sign to become landmark attraction for Aberdeen – tourism bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giant city name sign to become landmark attraction for Aberdeen – tourism bosses

By Press Association
February 20, 2023, 10:59 am
An artist’s impression of what the Aberdeen letters will look like in Castlegate (Aberdeen Inspired/PA)
Aberdeen is already famous for its granite buildings but tourism bosses hope giant letters spelling out the city’s name will soon be another popular attraction.

Already seen in city like Toronto and Amsterdam, the Aberdeen sign planned for the city centre could soon become of of its most Instagrammable locations, drawing in visitors and Aberdonians alike.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said the project aimed to create a “tourist attraction that will drive both visitors and local people into the city centre, encouraging them to visit the letters to take photos as a souvenir or a selfie for their social media channels then spend time in the shops, bars, restaurants and take in a show or exhibition”.

The giant name will be in Castlegate, with the city’s landmark Union Street as its backdrop, but it has been designed to be a movable attraction for the city.

Project bosses said they hoped the letters become a must-have feature to welcome visitors and delegates to conferences, festivals, graduations and other events and feature in key city locations.

Mr Watson said: “Many cities around the world already have similar schemes and they have become a must-do for visitors, but we hope that different animations being displayed from the letters, as well as being movable, takes the concept a step further and will ensure the letters remain a unique focal point for that perfect Instagram picture.”

The plans have been submitted to Aberdeen City Council and have been put together by Aberdeen Inspired, the city’s business improvement district, as well as VisitAberdeenshire and Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

If the proposals win the backing of the authority, the letters could be installed within the next few weeks.

David Edgar, a member of the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce Vanguard group, said those behind the project wanted the sign to be a “bright symbol of the new Aberdeen, helping shape our international identity”.

“We’ve seen from other cities, such as Toronto, Gdansk, Amsterdam and Brisbane, that these signs often become a top tourist attraction, because people want to share a selfie in front of them,” he said.

“This will help Aberdeen reach places it otherwise wouldn’t on the feeds of the thousands of tourists visiting our city region every year.”

Local firm Luxous Group will design and manufacture the letters, and managing director Allan Smith said the firm had a design that was “unique to our city which will be an attraction within itself for residents and tourists”.

