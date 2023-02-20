Giant city name sign to become landmark attraction for Aberdeen – tourism bosses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen is already famous for its granite buildings but tourism bosses hope giant letters spelling out the city’s name will soon be another popular attraction.

Already seen in city like Toronto and Amsterdam, the Aberdeen sign planned for the city centre could soon become of of its most Instagrammable locations, drawing in visitors and Aberdonians alike.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said the project aimed to create a “tourist attraction that will drive both visitors and local people into the city centre, encouraging them to visit the letters to take photos as a souvenir or a selfie for their social media channels then spend time in the shops, bars, restaurants and take in a show or exhibition”.

The giant name will be in Castlegate, with the city’s landmark Union Street as its backdrop, but it has been designed to be a movable attraction for the city.

Project bosses said they hoped the letters become a must-have feature to welcome visitors and delegates to conferences, festivals, graduations and other events and feature in key city locations.

Mr Watson said: “Many cities around the world already have similar schemes and they have become a must-do for visitors, but we hope that different animations being displayed from the letters, as well as being movable, takes the concept a step further and will ensure the letters remain a unique focal point for that perfect Instagram picture.”

The plans have been submitted to Aberdeen City Council and have been put together by Aberdeen Inspired, the city’s business improvement district, as well as VisitAberdeenshire and Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

If the proposals win the backing of the authority, the letters could be installed within the next few weeks.

David Edgar, a member of the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce Vanguard group, said those behind the project wanted the sign to be a “bright symbol of the new Aberdeen, helping shape our international identity”.

“We’ve seen from other cities, such as Toronto, Gdansk, Amsterdam and Brisbane, that these signs often become a top tourist attraction, because people want to share a selfie in front of them,” he said.

“This will help Aberdeen reach places it otherwise wouldn’t on the feeds of the thousands of tourists visiting our city region every year.”

Local firm Luxous Group will design and manufacture the letters, and managing director Allan Smith said the firm had a design that was “unique to our city which will be an attraction within itself for residents and tourists”.