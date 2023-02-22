Deacon Blue stars launch Wee Box appeal to help people of Zambia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deacon Blue stars launch Wee Box appeal to help people of Zambia

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 12:26 pm
Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh launched the Sciaf Wee Box appeal 2023 (Sciaf/PA)
Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh launched the Sciaf Wee Box appeal 2023 (Sciaf/PA)

Deacon Blue stars Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh have taken to the streets of Glasgow to launch a charity campaign to help some of the world’s poorest.

The Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (Sciaf) has launched its annual Wee Box, Big Change appeal, which will this year focus on raising vital funds for people in Zambia.

The annual campaign sees Scots urged to give up a favourite treat like coffee, chocolate, wine or crisps over Lent, and then put the money saved into a Sciaf Wee Box.

The money is then donated to the charity at Easter, and used to help those struggling to survive due to hunger, poverty and a changing climate.

Ross, who has seen the work of the charity first-hand when he and McIntosh travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo, said the difference made by the appeal cannot be underestimated.

The 65-year-old said: “When we travelled with Sciaf, it was heart-breaking to see how many families really struggle to grow the food they need or get the necessities of life we take for granted, such as water, a dry home or some money.

“Floods, droughts and storms are wreaking havoc with their lives. For so many of our poorest sisters and brothers, hunger is the beginning of a tragic downward spiral. But it doesn’t have to be.”

McIntosh, 58, said: “Even giving £1 will make a big difference. When added together these tiny acts make a huge impact.”

Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh joined Sciaf staff to launch the Wee Box appeal 2023 (Sciaf/PA)

Sciaf said the part of Zambia it is focusing its efforts on this year is around Kabwe – one of the most polluted towns in the world.

Most families grow their food in small plots near their homes but as the climate changes, their life becomes more perilous as the risk of crop failures rises.

Ross said desperate hunger can have tragic consequence, as he told of a woman the charity worked with named Catherine.

“Hunger meant poisoning her family by mistake as she had to search in the woods for mushrooms to feed her grandchildren,” he said.

“As a 65-year-old widow, she had to search to find food alone.”

Penelope Blackwell, Sciaf’s public engagement director, said this year’s Lent appeal is “so important”.

She added: “There are so many terrible things happening around the world right now, that are in the newspaper every day.

“But there are also ongoing emergencies in countries across the world that we don’t hear much about – in countries like Zambia where people struggle every day to get food to eat.

“Places where hunger and poverty are devastating lives.”

