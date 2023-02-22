Aberdeenshire firefighters tell of ‘biblical’ scenes of disaster in earthquake zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire firefighters tell of ‘biblical’ scenes of disaster in earthquake zone

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 4:04 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 5:02 pm
Watch commander John Aitchison, crew commander Steven Adams and firefighters Tony Armstrong and Keith Gauld have helped the relief efforts. Image: PA
Watch commander John Aitchison, crew commander Steven Adams and firefighters Tony Armstrong and Keith Gauld have helped the relief efforts. Image: PA

North-east firefighters who travelled to the disaster zone have told of the moment a man hugged them after they recovered the body of his wife, as they laid bare the devastation caused by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

They joined the 77-strong UK rescue team dispatched to the two countries after massive tremors left buildings collapsed and tens of thousands of people dead.

On their return home, watch commander John Aitchison, crew commander Steven Adams and firefighters Tony Armstrong and Keith Gauld have told of the destruction they witnessed during the 10-day search for survivors.

Mr Aitchison, of Portlethen Training Centre in Aberdeen, said it was “like being in a film set” as the team was confronted with “utter carnage and biblical scenes which we’ll never forget”.

He added: “Multi-storey buildings looked like they had been picked up and thrown back down on the ground again. Some buildings were upside down, some buildings were on their side.

“People had lost their family. It was like the news reports of war zones where you see women crying, fathers trying to get kids out of rubble.

“People were crying and trying to get us to help them at every street corner.”

The quakes have so far claimed the lives of around 47,000 people.

Mr Adams, of MacAlpine Road Fire Station in Dundee, told of the moment they freed the body of a woman.

“We recovered a lady who had sadly died due to her injuries and her husband put his arms around us for reuniting his wife with his family, as he would never have been able to do that himself,” the firefighter said.

Delicate rescue to save trapped man’s legs

The UK International Search and Rescue Team helped save 11 lives, including that of a 28-year-old man who was trapped in a six-storey block of flats.

When the earthquake struck he had been on the third floor, which collapsed and he fell to the first floor and became stuck in the rubble.

It was feared his legs would need to be amputated to free him, but rescuers managed to get him out without doing so.

Mr Armstrong, who works alongside Mr Gauld at Aberdeen’s North Anderson Drive Fire Station, was key in the 20-hour operation to rescue the man and slowly lower him to safety using a rope system.

Firefighters working at the earthquake scene in Turkey (Scottish Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

“When we knew we had successfully freed his leg, it was such a huge sense of euphoria that I’d never felt before,” he said.

Mr Gauld added: “There was a point when the sun hit his face and the man was so grateful he was shouting and thanking everyone.”

Firefighters volunteer to become part of the UK International Search and Rescue Team and undergo a rigorous recruitment process. Once selected they go through extensive training and must meet fitness requirements.

When in Turkey the team covered a vast area, carrying kit and having to operate on very little sleep.

Aftershocks were a constant reminder of the potential dangers they faced, and they occurred while in their tents in freezing conditions.

Mr Aitchison said they team wanted to make a difference, whether that was at home or overseas.

He added: “Do we wish it was more? Of course we do. We always want to push that little bit extra, but we made a massive difference.

“We reunited 11 people with their families who had given up hope.”

He added that it was the most successful UK International Search and Rescue operation for 30 years.

UK development minister Andrew Mitchell said: “The UK Government is proud that brave Scottish firefighters and medics have been at the very heart of our efforts to help the Turkish people in their hour of need.”

