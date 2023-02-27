Half of Scots worried about mental health impact of cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Half of Scots worried about mental health impact of cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 12:02 am
Psychiatrists are urging Scotland’s next first minister to increase spending on and staffing levels for mental health services, as “deeply worrying” new research showed more than half of Scots are concerned about the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

A poll carried out for the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland found 52% of Scots are concerned about the impact rising prices are having on their mental health.

More than four out of five Scots (82%) think demand for services will increase in the future, it also revealed.

The research, by pollsters YouGov, showed the issues people are most concerned about, with 85% citing rising energy prices, while 79% are worried about increasing food costs and 31% are worried about increasing debt.

Meanwhile, more than a quarter of people (27%) said they had experienced a new episode of poor mental health in the past year.

As it published the findings, the college called on the three candidates running to be Scotland’s next first minister – Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and former community safety minister Ash Regan – to make mental health a priority.

It wants a reverse to the freeze on the mental health budget in 2023-24, and increase in the mental health workforce.

Speaking about the survey Dr Jane Morris, vice-chair of the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, said: “These are deeply worrying statistics and encapsulate the feelings of Scottish people about how the current cost-of-living crisis is affecting everyone’s mental health.

“From relationship breakdowns to worries about crippling debt and wondering how you’ll pay for the next energy bill or feed your children – these situations are tough and can have an enormous effect on anybody’s mental health.

“There is already plenty of evidence that financial stress is associated with worse physical and mental health. The opposite is also true, poor health is likely to lead to impaired financial management.”

She added: “We cannot provide medical solutions to society’s economic problems, but we do need to support people with mental disorders to cope with the extra challenges.

“This is why it’s very important that whoever becomes the new first minister, continues to prioritise mental health and look at reversing the freeze on mental health budgets for 2023-24.”

Gabby Quinn, 36, from  Dennistoun in Glasgow, suffers from bipolar and psychosis, and believes the cost-of-living crisis has worsened both conditions.

Gabby Quinn said the cost-of-living crisis was having an ‘enormous negative affect’ on her mental health (Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland/PA)

She said: “The cost-of-living payments did help but the next one isn’t until spring and with my mental health conditions, I need to be able to plan ahead. I need structure. So, it’s having an enormous negative affect on my mental health.”

Ms Quinn runs a mental health support group in Glasgow and said people come there for help “because they can’t get an appointment on the NHS – but we’re not medical experts”.

Ms Quinn said: “I think the UK and Scottish Governments need to remember that a lot of people cannot afford to buy themselves lunch and there is a lot of people have never faced mental health challenges before, but now there are a lot of people needing support.”

Denise McLaren , 37, from Stirling, suffers from personality disorder and anxiety disorder, but has turned her life around by volunteering at a local foodbank.

There she said she had “seen first-hand how the cost-of-living crisis has affected people”.

Ms McLaren said: “It’s got busier and we’re now serving up to 80 families a week. To say I’m not anxious about the cost-of-living situation would be a lie – but then I think everyone is really worried about it.

“My mental health is fortunately good at the moment, but I’ve seen what mental ill health can do to someone and it makes me want help others. ”

She added: “It’s a terrible situation and it’s obviously having an enormous effect on our NHS. We need a plan in place to help people’s mental health through this crisis.”

