Campaign highlights how ‘county lines’ drug gangs exploit young people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Campaign highlights how ‘county lines’ drug gangs exploit young people

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 7:33 am
The Fearless campaign has been launched (James Chapelard/PA)
The Fearless campaign has been launched (James Chapelard/PA)

A charity has launched a new campaign to raise awareness about criminal gangs targeting children as young as eleven to carry drugs and money around the country.

Fearless – the youth service of independent charity Crimestoppers – is working with British Transport Police and Police Scotland to highlight the dangers of county lines, which see criminal gangs set up a drug-dealing operation outside their usual area.

The groups move their dealing from big cities across the UK to smaller towns in Scotland in order to make more money and force young, often vulnerable people to transport cash and drugs all over the country, including by train.

Drug gangs will then set up a new base in a rural area for a short time, often forcibly taking over the home of a vulnerable person and using local young people to act as dealers for them.

The campaign, supported by Network Rail and ScotRail, is using a series of anonymised true stories on Snapchat and TikTok to warn young people of the dangers of becoming involved.

Lyndsay McDade, national youth projects co-ordinator at Fearless, said: “Serious organised crime gangs are exploiting children as young as 11 years old in Scotland.

“Often they target particularly vulnerable young people and either groom them or recruit them using violence and intimidation.

“That’s why it’s crucial that young people and parents/carers alike recognise the signs to look out for and understand the devastating impact that these gangs have.

“If you know or suspect who is behind the drug gang exploitation of young people and vulnerable adults, please go to Fearless.org and tell our charity.”

The charity is urging young people and adults to speak up anonymously with information if they suspect someone is involved with county lines.

It has also recorded a special podcast for parents and carers with Daljeet Dagon, programme manager from Barnardo’s Scotland, who gives crucial advice on the signs to look out for.

She said: “The ultimate thing that can happen, unfortunately, is that young people can be found dead. They can be harmed in significant ways. They can become addicted to drugs.

“They can also fear for their lives. They’re unable to sleep, they’re unable to relax as they always need to watch their backs. They can also become disengaged from family and friends in an attempt to keep them safe.”

Police urged anyone with information to contact them, or report information anonymously at

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/fearless

.

Detective Superintendent Garry Mitchell of Police Scotland said: “Exploiting the most vulnerable in our society is the approach of those who operate county lines.

“They intimidate, coerce, threaten and use violence to groom young people and force them to transport, store and sell drugs for their own despicable benefit.

“We will continue to work in partnership with Fearless, Network Rail, British Transport Police and other key stakeholders to safeguard individuals who are recognised as being at risk, and are grateful for their support.”

Police Scotland youth volunteers are also helping with the scheme.

Chief Inspector Brian McAleese, of British Transport Police, said: “County lines gangs target young and vulnerable members of society, and exploit them to run harmful drugs between locations, which can be hundreds of miles apart.

“As a force, we are dedicated to identifying and safeguarding those exploited in this crime type to pull them out of harm’s way and away from a life of crime.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
George Street police
Aberdeen’s George Street sealed off due to disturbance involving ‘a number of people’
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief stole Uber Eats delivery driver’s car and took it on 52-mile joyride
3
Northern Lights from Farr in the Highlands. Image Terri Carline Middleton.
Northern Lights put on the ‘best show ever’ over much of Scotland, and you…
4
Shaun Summers. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile messaged girls to brag about sexually abusing children
5
What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?
6
White smoke can be seen coming from the incinerator site today, Monday, February 27th, 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone pictures: White gas billows into sky as Aberdeen incinerator fires up
2
7
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Moray planning ahead, Sunday February 26 2023 Picture shows; Proposals for new shops and flats in Lossiemouth.. Lossiemouth. Supplied by Domus Leaseholders Date; Unknown
Former Lossiemouth bar set for new lease of life as shops and flats, community…
8
Aldi store on Loco Works Road, Inverurie.
Inverurie Aldi store to reopen this week after refurbishment
9
Millbank Community Centre could become a large home with its own play room and bar
Community centre could be Donside dream home, Inverurie abattoir demolition and Aberdeen’s McNasty’s hotel…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Father phoned police on drink-driving son who drove to car wash

More from Press and Journal

Using Lego to stimulate the science and technology industry. Image: Supplied.
Let battle commence! Lego challenge returns to UHI Outer Hebrides
Granite Noir, which featured the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers, has had its most successful year year. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Aberdeen's crime writing festival Granite Noir attracts biggest-ever audience
People are being warned that despite being "cute and cuddly" seal pups on the Aberdeenshire beach can still deliver a "nasty bite". Image: PA
Warnings not to approach 'cute and cuddly' seals on Aberdeenshire beach for selfies
Gary Campbell, paid to livestream abuse from the Philippines. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Firefighter directed sex attacks and rapes of young girls in Philippines from his home…
Hundreds of indigenous human skulls have been found from colonial conquests in the university's collection. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Hundreds of human skulls taken in colonial conquests found in Aberdeen University's collection
Mary's Meals is set to close its doors in Oban. Image: Supplied.
Blow to Oban and Lochgilphead high streets as Mary Meals shuts charity shops
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Head teacher Craig Connon cuts the ribbon along with youngest pupil Alfie Finlay (3) and oldest pupil Shon Ahmed (11) at the Ness Castle Primary grand opening
'Well worth the wait': Opening day arrives for Ness Castle school
Asco operative with jetting pressure washer
Asco to invest more than £10 million in its UK business
I've been expecting you - staff dish out the cocktails at Shaken, Not Stirred at HMT on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
James Bond expert leaves HMT audience shaken not slurred as cocktails bring spy stories…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented