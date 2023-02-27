Crash victim named by police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who died in a crash has been named by police.

Ryan Wheeler, 21, from Maryhill, died in the crash in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire.

The incident involving a Skoda Superb, an Audi A4 and a Ford Tourneo Classic happened at around 9.05pm on Sunday on Auchenhowie Road.

Mr Wheeler, who was the rear seat passenger in the Skoda, died at the scene. His family has asked for privacy.

Ryan Wheeler (Handout/PA)

The 16-year-old female rear seat passenger and the 19-year-old male driver of the Skoda were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Two other passengers, aged 23 and 17, sustained minor injuries.

The 65-year-old driver of the Audi and her 82-year-old male passenger were uninjured.

The driver of the Ford Tourneo, aged 38, and his passengers, aged 30, 29 and 31, were uninjured.

Three men, the driver of the Skoda, aged 19, and his two male passengers, aged 23 and 17, have been arrested following the crash and inquiries are continuing.

Constable Martin Alexander said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Ryan.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage from Auchenhowie Road from around the time of the crash.

“Information can be passed to police via 101. Please quote reference number 3566 of Sunday, 26 February 2023, when calling.”