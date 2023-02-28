Explosion near motorway bridge leads to traffic disruption

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists are facing disruption after a key bridge was closed following an explosion in the area.

Six fire engines and other specialist appliances are tackling a large fire in an industrial recycling centre at Friarton Bridge Park, Perth.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the alarm was raised at 12.39am on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said that the M90 Friarton Bridge, Perth, has been closed in both directions due to the explosion at premises in the harbour area of Friarton Road.

M90 Friarton Bridge, Perth, has been closed in both directions due to an explosion at premises in the harbour area of Friarton Road.Emergency services are at the scene and people are advised to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/CKaGYQxx01 — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) February 28, 2023

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services are at the scene and people are advised to avoid the area.”

Traffic Scotland tweeted: “The Friarton Bridge remains closed both ways this morning due to a serious fire in the industrial estate below the bridge.

“Police are directing traffic locally through Perth and are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.”

There were no reports of any casualties.