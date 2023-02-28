One in hospital after fire and explosion at recycling centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One person has been taken to hospital after an explosion and fire at a recycling centre.

The M90 motorway has been closed in both directions at Friarton Bridge, Perth, due to the blaze at an industrial recycling centre at Friarton Bridge Park.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the alarm was raised at 12.39am on Tuesday and six fire engines and other specialist appliances are tackling the blaze.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it was called out at 12.44am and sent two ambulances and a special operations team to the scene.

❗️CLOSURE ⌚️11:30#M90 – Friarton Bridge ⛔️ The Friarton Bridge remains CLOSED both ways due to a serious fire. There's no estimated time for the Bridge to reopen, Police still asking drivers to avoid the area. Travel time: From #A90 (Dundee): 55 minsFrom M90 N/B: 10 mins pic.twitter.com/1YTyQNy6kw — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 28, 2023

The service said: “We transported one patient to Ninewells Hospital.”

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services are at the scene and people are advised to avoid the area.”

Traffic Scotland tweeted: “The Friarton Bridge remains closed both ways this morning due to a serious fire in the industrial estate below the bridge.

“Police are directing traffic locally through Perth and are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.”