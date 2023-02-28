Man, 46, dead after explosion and fire at recycling centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died and another is in hospital following an explosion and fire at a recycling centre.

The fire service was called to the blaze at the Shore Recycling centre on Friarton Road in Perth at 12.39am on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said the body of a 46-year-old man was found at the site.

The force said formal identification has yet to take place but his next of kin are aware.

A 41-year-old man was seriously injured and was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he is said to be in a stable condition.

The M90 motorway has been closed in both directions at Friarton Bridge, with motorists asked to avoid the area.

Chief Inspector Tom Leonard said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and officers are conducting a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“I would like to thank members of the public, particularly road users, for their patience while our colleagues in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service work to put out the fire.

“Officers are continuing to liaise with other emergency services and partners while inquiries are carried out.”

The fire service said six fire engines and other specialist appliances are tackling the blaze.

Traffic Scotland tweeted: “The Friarton Bridge remains closed both ways due to a serious fire.

“There’s no estimated time for the bridge to reopen.

“Police are still asking drivers to avoid the area.”