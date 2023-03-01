Police release image of man in connection with Rangers-Celtic match incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Police release image of man in connection with Rangers-Celtic match incident

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 1:45 pm
Police have released a photo of a man they believe could help them in their investigation into an incident at Ibrox last year (Police Scotland handout/PA)
Police have released a photo of a man they believe could help them in their investigation into an incident at Ibrox last year (Police Scotland handout/PA)

Police have released a photo of a man they believe holds relevant information to an incident which took place during a Rangers v Celtic football match last year.

The image shows a man who is white, in his late teens to early 20s, has dark hair and is wearing a dark-coloured top.

Officers believe he could help them with information on the incident of “culpable and reckless conduct” at Ibrox stadium on Sunday April 3 last year, during a match which Celtic won 2-1.

Police are calling on members of the public to contact them if they recognise the man in the photo.

Constable Aynsley McIntyre of Greater Glasgow Division said: “I would urge this man or anyone who has information relating to this incident to contact us.

Members of the public can contact Police Scotland by phoning 101 quoting incident number 0892 of April 3 2022. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Raymond Esslemont and his wife Elene leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen fish firm boss ‘never got around’ to paying almost £300,000 in taxes
2
Samantha Gilbert, of Kittybrewster, whose only wish was to find happiness.
‘Please keep trying to get help’: Aberdeen family’s mental health plea after death of…
3
Buckie crash
Man in hospital after tractor and three cars involved in A98 crash near Buckie
4
Sienna Roy and a picture of her message in a bottle.
From Scotland to Denmark: Aberdeenshire schoolgirl’s message in a bottle travels 440 miles
5
Police have released a photo of a man they believe could help them in their investigation into an incident at Ibrox last year (Police Scotland handout/PA)
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk boyfriend snapped phone in two as terrified girlfriend fled from house
7
Independent traders could be made exempt from paying business rates, if the Conservatives can get their budget passed. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen budget exclusive: City centre business rates exemption zone plans revealed
3
8
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
9
The body was found near Aberdour Beach in Aberdour Bay, Image: Google Maps.
Woman’s body found on Aberdour Beach near Fraserburgh
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man 'let down by our healthcare system'
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
Fort William's Ali Macrae gets the ball ahead of Ben MacKinnon (Kilmallie).
Shinty: Three Lochaber clubs provide added edge to National Division
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Scotland standing with Ukrainian citizens, deposit recycling scheme and Aberdeen budget
Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer in Heathers.
From West End to the big screen: Aberdeenshire's Ailsa Davidson on the success of…
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan races past Livingstons Joel Nouble. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Interim boss Barry Robson aims to make 'outstanding' Aberdeen teen winger Ryan Duncan faster…
29 October 2022. Turriff United FC, The Haughs, Bridge of Turriff, Turriff, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Turriff United FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L -- Marc Scott of Brechin and R - Callan Gray of Turriff
Title-chasing Brechin secure three players on new deals
The after school club provides childcare for 35 families. Image: Dornoch Allsorts
Planned Highland Council cuts 'fatal' for Dornoch after school club
Andrejs Romanovs filmed his trial and posted in on TikTok. Image: DC Thomson
Domestic abuser filmed own trial from dock - then posted it on TikTok
5% increase for council tax in Moray. Image: Chris Donnan/ Design team
Moray Council tax rise: How much will it cost me?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented